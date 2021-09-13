Head to Head Comparison: Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) & Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Bank First’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bank First $124.22 million 4.21 $38.05 million $5.07 13.45

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Bank First 36.12% 15.23% 1.65%

Dividends

Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bank First pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ballston Spa Bancorp and Bank First, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bank First has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.02%. Given Bank First’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank First is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank First beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking. The company was founded on April 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

