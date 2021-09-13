Head to Head Comparison: Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $1.05 billion 8.74 $407.30 million $4.16 23.25 La Jolla Pharmaceutical $33.42 million 3.29 -$39.42 million ($1.44) -2.78

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than La Jolla Pharmaceutical. La Jolla Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 35.34% 33.04% 20.72% La Jolla Pharmaceutical 4.15% -3.54% 3.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Neurocrine Biosciences and La Jolla Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 6 9 0 2.60 La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $119.31, suggesting a potential upside of 23.38%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 275.00%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

