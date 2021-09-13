Head to Head Contrast: Hycroft Mining (HYMC) vs. Its Rivals

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) is one of 95 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hycroft Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hycroft Mining and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million -$132.67 million -0.46 Hycroft Mining Competitors $1.53 billion $198.74 million 1.62

Hycroft Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hycroft Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hycroft Mining Competitors 769 3379 3651 105 2.39

Hycroft Mining presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 752.27%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 64.96%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -78.58% -4,209.38% -35.32% Hycroft Mining Competitors 186.03% -105.12% -0.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining’s peers have a beta of 1.47, meaning that their average stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hycroft Mining peers beat Hycroft Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

