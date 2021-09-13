Head-To-Head Review: Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) & Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) and Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kunlun Energy and Voestalpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kunlun Energy N/A N/A N/A Voestalpine 3.02% 6.76% 2.56%

This table compares Kunlun Energy and Voestalpine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kunlun Energy $15.83 billion 0.48 $878.53 million $0.59 14.97 Voestalpine $13.15 billion 0.58 $49.17 million $0.06 142.17

Kunlun Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Voestalpine. Kunlun Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voestalpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kunlun Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Voestalpine pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kunlun Energy pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Voestalpine pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kunlun Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kunlun Energy and Voestalpine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kunlun Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Voestalpine 5 5 1 0 1.64

Voestalpine has a consensus price target of $8.56, suggesting a potential upside of 0.35%. Given Voestalpine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Voestalpine is more favorable than Kunlun Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Kunlun Energy has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voestalpine has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production. The company is also involved in the processing, unloading, storing, gasification, and entrucking of LNG; trading, distribution, and retail sale of various natural gas products; and wholesale and retail of various LPG products. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Peru, the Kingdom of Thailand, and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The company was formerly known as CNPC (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to Kunlun Energy Company Limited in March 2010. The company is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Kunlun Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of PetroChina Hong Kong Limited.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry. The High Performance Metals division manufactures tool steel, offers heat treatment and coating services as well as warehousing and preprocessing of special steels. The Metal Engineering division includes the manufacture of rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, seamless tubes, and welding filler materials. The Metal Forming division focuses on developing special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts. The Other division is comprised of the holding company, several group finance, and raw materials purchasing companies as well as one personal services company, and the group-information technology companies.

