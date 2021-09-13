HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,536,000 after buying an additional 426,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,108,000 after buying an additional 314,928 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,900,000 after purchasing an additional 138,278 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,772,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 161,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,605,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,144,000 after purchasing an additional 184,335 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $196,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,313.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $63.79 on Monday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,379.00, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

