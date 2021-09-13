HealthInvest Partners AB Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 9.4% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 539.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 74.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 18.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $3.67 on Monday, hitting $206.40. 10,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.60. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

