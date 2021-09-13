HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Insider Purchases $104,158.26 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at $133,407,373.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HEI opened at $124.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $99.55 and a 52 week high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

