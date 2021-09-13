Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS.

Shares of HLF traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,421. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. B. Riley started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

