Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Hess has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hess to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Shares of HES opened at $67.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.29. Hess has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

