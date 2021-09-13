Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 339,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,850,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,042,000 after buying an additional 2,042,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,323,000 after buying an additional 2,504,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,114,000 after buying an additional 2,519,403 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,937,000 after buying an additional 370,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,660,000 after buying an additional 871,335 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.