High Income Securities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

PCF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. 123,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,678. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $143,736.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 73,596 shares of company stock worth $727,512 in the last ninety days. 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in High Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of High Income Securities Fund worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

