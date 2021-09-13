HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 411.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

NYSE:BBN opened at $26.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $27.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.