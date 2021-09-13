HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,536 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $7,118,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,418 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STM opened at $44.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, raised STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

