HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Abiomed by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Abiomed by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Abiomed by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,603,051. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock opened at $361.20 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.95 and its 200 day moving average is $317.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 107.50, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

