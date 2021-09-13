HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $94,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 20.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI stock opened at $102.65 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $104.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average is $88.79. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.