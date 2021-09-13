Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HKMPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$34.30 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

