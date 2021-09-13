Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Holley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.95.
Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.
Holley Company Profile
Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.
