Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Holley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Holley stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Holley at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

