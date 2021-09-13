Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Nokia by 66.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 121.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 625,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,151,480. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.