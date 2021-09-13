Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 110.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

Shares of GF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,693. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $21.69.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF).

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.