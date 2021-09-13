Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.83.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $95.48.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

