IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial to C$3.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark set a C$3.25 price target on IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price target on IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.45.

Shares of IMG opened at C$2.75 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$5.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

