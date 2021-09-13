ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ICF International were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ICF International by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICFI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of ICFI opened at $90.60 on Monday. ICF International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.02 and a 52-week high of $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $392.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

