ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after acquiring an additional 82,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 14.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,035,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,651,000 after buying an additional 133,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,774,000 after buying an additional 137,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 292,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI opened at $244.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.10. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.18 and a 52 week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

