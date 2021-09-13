Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Illumina were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Illumina by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.06.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,881 shares of company stock worth $1,873,334 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $455.17. 3,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

