IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IMAX were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in IMAX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in IMAX by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in IMAX by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $911.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMAX. Benchmark increased their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

