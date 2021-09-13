Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.84 per share, for a total transaction of $24,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,124,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dustin A. Moskovitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Asana alerts:

On Wednesday, June 30th, Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of Asana stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,134,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of Asana stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.96 per share, for a total transaction of $9,433,600.00.

ASAN stock opened at $97.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $102.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.93.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASAN. FBN Securities began coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Asana from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $5,002,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after buying an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.