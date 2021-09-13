Insider Buying: High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Senior Officer Buys 19,750 Shares of Stock

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire bought 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$25,116.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 251,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,601.10.

Shares of TSE:HWO opened at C$1.31 on Monday. High Arctic Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.35.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of High Arctic Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

