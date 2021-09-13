Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,219,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,087,847.20.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,550.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Robert Wares acquired 31,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$20,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Robert Wares bought 31,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$12,865.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$13,050.00.

Shares of CVE OM remained flat at $C$0.40 during midday trading on Monday. 116,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,680. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$76.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

