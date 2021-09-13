Insider Selling: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of FLWS traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,241. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLWS shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
