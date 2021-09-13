Insider Selling: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FLWS traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,241. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 33.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 59.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLWS shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

