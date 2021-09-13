Insider Selling: First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Hakopian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Hakopian sold 4,193 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $102,770.43.

On Friday, September 3rd, John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $48,040.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00.

FFWM stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.96. 2,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,744. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

