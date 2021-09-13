Insider Selling: Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Director Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $28.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.00. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. The business had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

