Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $567,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $79.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 176.76 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.40. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

