Insider Selling: ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $68.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.95. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

