Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Piper Sandler

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.86 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

Get Intapp alerts:

INTA opened at $37.66 on Thursday. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.62.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.