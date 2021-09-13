Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Intel by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.66. 751,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,238,822. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

