Intersect Capital LLC Buys 196 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Netflix by 38.3% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 281.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.79.

Netflix stock opened at $598.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $615.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $540.81 and a 200-day moving average of $523.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

