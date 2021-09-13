Intersect Capital LLC Buys 4,458 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $460,400. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.