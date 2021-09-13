Intersect Capital LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 199.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,633 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 216.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after buying an additional 11,190,252 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CSX by 196.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CSX by 217.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,327,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 177.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 13,724.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

