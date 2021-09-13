Intersect Capital LLC Has $794,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,847 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 55,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,888,336 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,643,000 after buying an additional 163,560 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 191,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after buying an additional 57,001 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.