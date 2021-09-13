Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 2,741 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 58,675 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 163.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM opened at $49.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

