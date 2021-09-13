Intersect Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEN. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Lennar stock opened at $99.74 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.63.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

