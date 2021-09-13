Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 21,046 shares.The stock last traded at $14.00 and had previously closed at $13.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inventiva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Inventiva during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Inventiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Inventiva during the 1st quarter worth about $1,573,000.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.