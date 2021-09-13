Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 28.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 21,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,267,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCV opened at $14.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

