Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 61,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 239.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 33,226 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period.

Shares of VRIG opened at $25.09 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

