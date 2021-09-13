IQE (LON:IQE) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IQE (LON:IQE) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 55 ($0.72).

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

IQE stock opened at GBX 45.90 ($0.60) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.94. IQE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20). The company has a market cap of £368.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.75.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

