IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $0.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IQEPF opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. IQE has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.22.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

