Iron Mountain Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.618 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Iron Mountain has increased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Iron Mountain has a dividend payout ratio of 157.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $47.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,114. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.