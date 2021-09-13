Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.4% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wafra Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 682,375 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $184,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in Microsoft by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 685,841 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,619 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Microsoft by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,502 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.12.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $295.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.