iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is American Money Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

American Money Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,873 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $9,578,000. Kwmg LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,872. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.08. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.02 and a 52-week high of $107.15.

