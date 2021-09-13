iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Position Lessened by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 108,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.52 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $63.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

